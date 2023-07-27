Open Menu

PM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones Of Several Development Projects In Gwadar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:48 PM

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

Prime Minister has distributed relief cheques among the deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Prime Minister is in Gwadar on a day long visit.

He was received by Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar in arrival.

During the visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects in Gwadar.

The Prime Minister distributed relief cheques among the deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

He will also distribute laptops among the talented students of Gwadar University.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Visit Gwadar

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

2 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

2 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

2 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

2 hours ago
Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

2 hours ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

3 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan