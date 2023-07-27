PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister has distributed relief cheques among the deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Prime Minister is in Gwadar on a day long visit.

He was received by Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar in arrival.

During the visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects in Gwadar.

He will also distribute laptops among the talented students of Gwadar University.

