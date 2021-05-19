UrduPoint.com
PM Inaugurates Low-cost Family Flats For Labourers In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:27 PM

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan says PTI government is committed to facilitate lower segments of society as per vision of the State of Madinah, pointing out that  no attention was paid to the poor class by successive regimes in past.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated low-cost family flats for labourers at Regi Lalma in Peshawar.

Imran Khan said his government is committed to facilitate lower segments of society as per vision of the State of Madinah. He said no attention was paid to the poor class by successive regimes in past.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The PM said PTI is the first government, which is focussing on the welfare of the opporessed and neglected people thorugh privison of health cards and housing facilities.

Talking about the construction work on Mohmand Dams, the Prime Minister said this reservoir will be completed by 2025 and it will irrigate 17,000 acres of land, provide 300 million gallon water to the residents of Peshawar and generate cheap electricity.

Imran Khan said 10 smaller and bigger dams will be constructed in the country by 2028 to take care of electricity needs and food security of the country.

It is pertinent to mention that 2,056 family flats will be distributed among registered workers of the province through balloting. Three percent quota has been reserved for widows and two percent for differently abled people.

The project, also include a school comprising 30 class rooms.

