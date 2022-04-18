PM inaugurates Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor to new Airport

(@Abdulla99267510)

The work on the project remained suspended for four years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint) UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport.

After assuming the office of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif had directed for resumption of work on the project and its completion on priority basis.

The bus service will provide international standard travel facilities to thousands of passengers daily.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on priority basis.

He was talking to Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan in Islamabad today [Monday].

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised of the stalled development projects.

The Prime Minister said public welfare projects will no longer suffer from criminal negligence as the journey of development has started from where it stopped.

He said economic progress of the country will be ensured through continuation of concrete policies.

The Prime Minister said not a single rupee of national exchequer woupd be wasted.

He also directed to make the Planning Commission more active and ensure cooperation between ministries and divisions.