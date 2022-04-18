UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Metro Bus Service From Peshawar Mor To New Airport

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2022 | 11:13 AM

PM inaugurates Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor to new Airport

The work on the project remained suspended for four years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint) UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport.

After assuming the office of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif had directed for resumption of work on the project and its completion on priority basis.

The work on the project remained suspended for four years.

The bus service will provide international standard travel facilities to thousands of passengers daily.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on priority basis.

He was talking to Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan in Islamabad today [Monday].

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised of the stalled development projects.

The Prime Minister said public welfare projects will no longer suffer from criminal negligence as the journey of development has started from where it stopped.

He said economic progress of the country will be ensured through continuation of concrete policies.

The Prime Minister said not a single rupee of national exchequer woupd be wasted.

He also directed to make the Planning Commission more active and ensure cooperation between ministries and divisions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Metro Progress Jahanzeb Khan Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

Careem joins forces with NOWPDP for ‘Go Donation ..

Careem joins forces with NOWPDP for ‘Go Donation’ car type

7 minutes ago
 The Power of Gold – vivo Brings an All-New Color ..

The Power of Gold – vivo Brings an All-New Color Scheme to Its V23e Lineup

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.