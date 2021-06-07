UrduPoint.com
PM Inaugurates Mobile Unit In Islamabad

Mon 07th June 2021

The mobile unit will serve as a one window for the loans being provided under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a mobile unit in Islamabad on Monday to facilitate the people in getting information and loans for the low cost housing program.

In partnership with National Bank of Pakistan and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, the mobile unit will serve as a one window for the loans being provided under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

Initially, the mobile unit will provide services in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and the adjacent areas.

Later, such mobile units will be established across the country. The initiative will also help reduce burden on the banks during COVID-19 situation.

Appreciating the mobile unit initiative of National Bank of Pakistan, the Prime Minister said it is the foremost priority of the government to extend every possible facilitation to the low income groups so that they could own houses.

He emphasized that the banks simplify the loan procedures for houses with the aim to ensure facilitation to the people.

