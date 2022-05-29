PM inaugurates multiple projects in KPK: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said Khadim-e-Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated multiple projects in Mansehra Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including women's university, Hazara-Muzaffarabad Motorway, hospital, schools and others.

The process of development, construction and public service, which came to a grinding halt in the last four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been resumed across the country, she tweeted.