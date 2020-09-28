PM inaugurates Nahqai Tunnel, Sheikh Zaid Road

UrduPoint.com
GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday arrived at Mohmand tribal district where he inaugurated Nahqai Tunnel and Sheikh Zaid Road that would facilitate a large number of people.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Federal Minster for Communication, Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noorul Haq Qadari and others officials were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister was briefed about salient features of the two mega projects besides others development schemes in Mohmand tribal district.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bajaur and Peshawar.

