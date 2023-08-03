PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the project would facilitate commuters and tourists travelling from Rawalpindi Islamabad to Murree, Azad Kashmir and other hilly areas.

The Prime Minister said the Bhara Kahu bypass project, which has been completed in a very short span of only nine month time at a cost of six billion rupees, would also provide easy access to people who travel on daily basis between Murree and Islamabad and also resolve traffic jam issue at Bara Kahu.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need of collaboration among all the stakeholders and state institutions for development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif worked day and night to provide relief to the people of Pakistan. She said stabilizing Pakistan's economy is not less than a miracle.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said previous government could not complete a single project in the capital city.

PML-N leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary in his speech said this project will not only facilitate people of Islamabad, but it will also facilitate tourists across Pakistan visiting northern areas.

He said rural areas of Islamabad were ignored in past and all development projects were carried out in established sectors of the capital.

He said incumbent government introduced bus services for commuters.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said multipurpose sports facility and parks will be established on the left and right side of the bypass.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said Capital Development Authority executed over 150 billion rupees projects in Islamabad. He 160 buses are ready in China to be delivered to Islamabad to facilitate commuters.

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi appreciated Chairman CDA and his team for untiring efforts for development of the Federal capital. He said an Olympic Village will be established in Islamabad, while a food street will also be established near 7th Avenue.

He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his commitment to uplift the economy of the country.

In his remarks Chairman CDA Noor Ul Amin Mengal said the Authority has completed over 100 billion rupees project in Islamabad in last fourteen months. He said over seventy thousand saplings were also been planted in the capital city.

The Chairman CDA said development projects worth twenty billion rupees are underway in Islamabad and its adjacent areas.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhara Kahu Bypass project includes 5.4 kilometer long bypass and 1350 meters long overhead bridge. This bypass will facilitate people of Murree, Galyat and AzadJammu and Kashmir.