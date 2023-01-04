UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Newly Constructed Building Of School In Sohbatpur

January 04, 2023

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

The Chairman NDMA and Chief Secretary Balochistan has briefed Prime Minister about ongoing rehabilitation process in flood-affected area.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of flood-affected Government Boys Secondary school Killi Jaya Khan.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the project during his visit to Balochistan.


The Chairman NDMA and Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed Prime Minister about ongoing rehabilitation process in flood-affected area.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to construct houses for flood victims and a campus of COMSATS University in Khairpur.
Addressing flood victims in Khairpur on Wednesday, he said around five billion rupees will be spent for construction of houses for the flood affectees.
The Prime Minister announced construction of houses after seeking consent of the flood victims.


He said the government will do every possible effort to provide relief to the flood affectees.
Shahbaz Sharif said that the devastation and losses caused by recent floods are much higher than the steps taken by the federal and provincial governments for relief, rescue and rehabilitation.


The Prime Minister said that Donors Conference would be held in Geneva next month where the case of flood affectees, losses, flood devastation and changing climatic effects will be presented by the government.
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other dignitaries were also present.
Earlier, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik briefed the Prime Minister about the rehabilitation and relief work.

