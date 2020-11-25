UrduPoint.com
PM Inaugurates Rs 14 Bln Farm To Market Roads' Construction Programme

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

PM inaugurates Rs 14 bln farm to market roads' construction programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of "Naya Pakistan – Manzilain Aaasan, Dahai Rasai" programme under which a total of 1,076 km roads would be constructed at a cost of Rs 14 billion.

The programme would be monitored by the Provincial Steering Committee and the funds would be allocated keeping in view the human development index and the length of road. The project would include 70% repair work and 30% new roads.

It may be mentioned here that in the first phase a total of 174 roads measuring 1256 km were constructed.

The prime minister, while stressing on the importance of rural development and basic infrastructure for carrying the agricultural commodities from farm to markets, said the project was an important milestone in that respect.

More Stories From Pakistan

