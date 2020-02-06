UrduPoint.com
PM Inaugurates School For Orphans In Azad Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:07 PM

The PM  who also addressed a rally taken out for Occupied Kashmir visited a school, enjoyed lunch with orphans.  

MUZAFFARABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a school for neglected and orphan children in Muzaffarabad.

According to the details, the PM visited the school, examined its different sections and later had had lunch with the orphan children at the school.

Earlier, he addressed a rally taken out for Occupied Kashmir and the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

“I predict that Kashmir will be free soon,” said Prime Minister Khan, while responding to Indian PM Modi wherein he had said that he could capture Pakistan within just eleven days.

PM Imran Khan said that he wanted to make it clear to Modi that he committed a big blunder and he would deviate from that as Kashmir would be free soon.

He also said that Modi’s degree was fake and ran his entire election campaign on the basis of hate against Pakistan.

“We sent their pilot back as a gesture of peace while Modi just martyred our trees in Balakot,” said the PM.

