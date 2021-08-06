(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the newly completed Phase-III Project, including the state-of the art operation theaters, here at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the project initiated to provide modern healthcare facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan also planted a sapling in the city in connection with the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign continued across the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on the occasion apprised the prime minister about the overall monsoon plantation campaign in the country, including KP.

He also highlighted the achievements made during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government through its flagship 10-billion-trees- afforestation-project.

KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister on his arrival was received by the KP governor and chief minister, and senior government officials.