PM inaugurates ship lift & transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard, which would help improve efficiency of the shipping sector.

The prime minister performed the inauguration by touching an electronic panel on the occasion. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, parliamentarians and officials of Pakistan Navy were present.

The ship lift will work as a large elevator platform to raise the ship out of water for dry-docking ashore and lowering it back into water after completion of work.

The ship transfer system with its electro-hydraulic trolleys has been designed to transfer ships from ship-lifts to dry berths on land.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the government was focusing on promotion of exports, encouraging overseas Pakistanis to up remittances and attract foreign investment.

The prime minister said efforts were underway to check money-laundering to stop loss to national exchequer.

He regretted that Pakistan could not reach its potential of the trajectory which it had maintained 50 years ago. Nations become strong when become self-sufficient and trust their potential to flourish, he added.

He termed the installation of ship lift system as an effective use of technology to save revenue and earn foreign exchange by lending services.

He paid tribute to Pakistan Navy for the launch of ship lift and transfer system, which he said would prove to be fruitful in generating economic activity.