UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Ship Lift & Transfer System At Karachi Shipyard

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:37 PM

PM inaugurates Ship Lift & Transfer System at Karachi Shipyard

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has been progressing in adoption of modern technologies in different fields.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Ship Lift and Transfer System at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has been progressing in adoption of modern technologies in different fields.

The Prime Minister said technological advancement was not pursued in the past and we failed to exploit our real potential in every field. He said Pakistan has gradually been heading towards prosperity as the government has steered the economy to the right direction with effective and durable policies.

The Prime Minister said these policies are leading to increasing remittances. He said steps are also being taken to curb money- laundering.

He said the government has been making efforts to build the country on the principles of Riyasat-e-Madina, which teach us to stand our own foot. He said reliance on foreign support damaged the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Event Government

Recent Stories

Yazman Deaf Cricket Club wins match

Yazman Deaf Cricket Club wins match

3 minutes ago
 NAB reiterates adopting zero tolerance policy agai ..

NAB reiterates adopting zero tolerance policy against big fish

3 minutes ago
 Forest department sizes two loaded trucks of timbe ..

Forest department sizes two loaded trucks of timber

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Training session held for rescuers

Training session held for rescuers

3 minutes ago
 Names of suspects placed on ECL

Names of suspects placed on ECL

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.