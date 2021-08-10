PM inaugurates Ship Lift & Transfer System at Karachi Shipyard

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Ship Lift and Transfer System at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has been progressing in adoption of modern technologies in different fields.

The Prime Minister said technological advancement was not pursued in the past and we failed to exploit our real potential in every field. He said Pakistan has gradually been heading towards prosperity as the government has steered the economy to the right direction with effective and durable policies.

The Prime Minister said these policies are leading to increasing remittances. He said steps are also being taken to curb money- laundering.

He said the government has been making efforts to build the country on the principles of Riyasat-e-Madina, which teach us to stand our own foot. He said reliance on foreign support damaged the country.