PM Inaugurates Shiplift & Transfer System At Karachi Shipyard

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the shiplift and transfer system at Karachi shipyard, which will help improve the efficiency of the shipping sector

The prime minister performed the inauguration by touching an electronic panel.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, parliamentarians and officials of Pakistan Navy were present.

The shiplift will work as a large elevator platform to raise the ship out of water for dry-docking ashore and lowering it back into water after completion of work.

The ship transfer system with its electro-hydraulic trolleys has been designed to transfer ships from shiplifts to dry berths on land.

