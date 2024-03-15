Open Menu

PM Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

,   , , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:59 PM

PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign    

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has been facing the hazardous impacts of climate change and suffered a loss of billions of rupees in the past.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-march 15th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan has been facing the hazardous impacts of climate change and suffered a loss of billions of rupees in the past.

The Prime Minister said government had set a target of planting 240 million trees during its previous tenure, which is now being doubled.

He said all out efforts should be made across the country particularly in the educational institutions to create awareness about tree plantation and harmful effects of environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and ..

How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities

7 minutes ago
 US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides af ..

US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides after record

5 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Ze ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

23 minutes ago
 Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between L ..

Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore, Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025

Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025

5 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in wester ..

Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in western, non-western parts of world

5 minutes ago
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

57 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks open lower

9 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

1 hour ago
 Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF ..

Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF deal: Tarar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan