PM Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign
, , , ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:59 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has been facing the hazardous impacts of climate change and suffered a loss of billions of rupees in the past.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-march 15th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad today.
Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan has been facing the hazardous impacts of climate change and suffered a loss of billions of rupees in the past.
The Prime Minister said government had set a target of planting 240 million trees during its previous tenure, which is now being doubled.
He said all out efforts should be made across the country particularly in the educational institutions to create awareness about tree plantation and harmful effects of environmental pollution.
Recent Stories
How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities
US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides after record
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore, Sharjah
Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025
Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in western, non-western parts of world
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Tokyo stocks open lower
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF deal: Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan package: over 1,40,000 ration bags delivered in Multan district12 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts ceremony for gold medalist students of KGMC12 minutes ago
-
IIUI president end Rs 5,000 Aitekaf fee at Faisal Masjid12 minutes ago
-
453 cases registered, 452 beggars arrested12 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioners take action to ensure price regulation in markets of Hazara division22 minutes ago
-
CEO BWMC visits UC 7 to inspect cleanliness operation22 minutes ago
-
DC Suhbatpur chairs meeting for provision of facilities to people in Ramadan31 minutes ago
-
SC order on improving govt hospitals to be implemented: minister32 minutes ago
-
Sardar Sarbuland commends NA resolution honoring Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto32 minutes ago
-
4 candidates submit nomination papers for Senate polls in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Cultivation of sweet potato must start in April32 minutes ago