PM Inaugurates Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, Lauds Interior Minister For Completing Project In 84 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PM inaugurates Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, lauds Interior Minister for completing project in 84 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange near F-8 and F-9 sectors, commending the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for completing the project in record 84 days.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister mentioned that he had also advised the Interior Minister to develop plans for future projects aimed at further beautifying the Federal capital and improving the lives of the people residing in the city and its surrounding areas.

He said the project would reduce traffic congestion, making commuting easier for the city's residents.

During the recent visit of Turkish President to Pakistan, the prime minister had named the newly built F8 & F9 Interchange after Recep Tayyip Erdogan by unveiling the plaque at a ceremony.

"I will send the pictures and detail of inauguration ceremony of the Interchange to the Turkish President to make him realize that he is our close friend and brother," the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the project had also been completed at a cost less than the allocated amount.

The actual cost of the project was Rs 4000 million but it was completed at a cost of Rs 3,655 million.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said under the prime minister's direction, the project which was earlier scheduled to be completed in six months had been built in the shortest possible time of 84 days.

He further added that a large-scale plantation drive would be launched next month at Margalla Hills and throughout the city to combat air pollution and reduce smog.

This project also includes the construction of 4.3 kilometers of roads connecting to F-10, along with 2 kilometers of drains for rainwater drainage.

Upon completion of the project, 70,000 vehicles per day will benefit from this flyover. Before the project's completion, around 41,000 vehicles passed through F-8 Chowk daily.

This project will benefit residents traveling towards Sector G-8, G-9, Kashmir Highway, and Centaurus Mall.

The 1.3-kilometer-long underpass included in the project was completed in 42 days, and a 1.1-kilometer-long flyover has also been constructed.

