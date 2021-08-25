(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised that this Forest is an important project of Ravi Urban Development Authority to be laced with sensors and surveillance systems.

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the country's first smart forest by planting a sapling at Sheikhupura's Rakh Jhok Forest on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister was given a briefing about the Rakh Jhok Forest on the occasion.

He was apprised that this Forest is an important project of Ravi Urban Development Authority to be laced with sensors and surveillance systems.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore today.

The convention will highlight the steps taken by incumbent government over the last three years for promotion of quality education, by introducing innovations in Punjab province.

During this period, Punjab Education Department, with cooperation of other departments, ensured wide ranging reforms in education sector.

These include upgradation of schools, integrated management system and e-transfers system, Insaaf afternoon schools, Insaaf academy, Insaaf school meal and Trans-education program to impart education to transgender community.