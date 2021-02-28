PM inaugurates Tilla Jogian, Salt Range National Parks

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of his efforts and vision to protect historical sites and promote tourism in the country, on Sunday inaugurated Tilla Jogian and Salt Range National Parks.

The Prime Minister, who also planted an olive tree on the occasion, was briefed about the development and importance of two national parks, which were included in the six protected areas.

Besides the two national parks other protected areas included Kheri Murat National Park, Chinji National Park, Namal Wetland and Chashma Wetland Nature Reserves.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam about the protection of wildlife and environment in the area of Salt Range.

All such sites of historical and cultural significance in the country were being identified in line with the vision of the Prime Minster to bring before the world the country's rich heritage and cultural diversity.

The local population will gain economic benefits as tourists will get attracted to these historic sites.

