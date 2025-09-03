PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s comprehensive and inclusive address at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China has been widely hailed by foreign policy experts and academics for effectively articulating Pakistan’s national interests, calling for regional cooperation, and solution of global challenges imperative to achieve shared goals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s comprehensive and inclusive address at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China has been widely hailed by foreign policy experts and academics for effectively articulating Pakistan’s national interests, calling for regional cooperation, and solution of global challenges imperative to achieve shared goals.

Professor A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar, praised the prime minister for boldly addressing India’s unilateral illegal move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in April — a treaty brokered and guaranteed by the World Bank.

“The Prime Minister’s clear stance on IWT exposed India’s violation of international agreements and its so-called secular image,” said Dr. Hilali. “The IWT cannot be revoked unilaterally, and Pakistan’s rightful access to its water share must be ensured.”

He referred to the recent “Supplemental Award of Competence” by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, which ruled that India could not unilaterally place the treaty in abeyance. “This was a significant legal victory for Pakistan, and PM Shehbaz highlighted it at the right forum.”

In a bold and forward-looking speech, he said the prime minister called for a “structural dialogue on all outstanding disputes,” reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, and multilateralism.

He emphasized that Pakistan respects all international and bilateral treaties and expects the same from fellow SCO members — a stance that political analysts believe countered regional misinformation and strengthened Pakistan’s image on the global stage

He said prime minister has rightly stressed the need for peaceful resolution of disputes, particularly Kashmir, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for normal and stable relations with all neighbors through dialogue.

Former ambassador Manzoorul Haq called the address “inclusive and wide-ranging,” lauding the prime minister for spotlighting critical issues such as the recent floods in Punjab exacerbated by sudden release of massive water from India and urging stronger climate cooperation within SCO.

“The SCO can play a key role in mitigating climate change, alleviating poverty, combating unemployment, and resolving conflicts like Kashmir,” Ambassador Haq said. He also appreciated the global solidarity shown with Pakistan during the flood crisis, particularly China’s continued support.

Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, highlighted the economic and strategic relevance of the SCO. “With nearly 40% of the global population and 32% of world GDP, the SCO presents Pakistan with immense opportunities for investment and trade.”

He underlined the significance of projects like the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stating that Pakistan’s strategic location makes it a vital connector in regional commerce.

Dr. Ejaz further emphasized the need for enhanced economic cooperation within the SCO, including trade, innovation, and investment. “Pakistan’s natural resources from minerals to hydel potential can attract major investment if integrated into SCO’s economic roadmap.”

Dr Ejaz said the prime minister also raised the issue of terrorism, recalling Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the global war on terror. “Pakistan has lost over 90,000 lives and suffered $152 billion in economic damages,” said Dr. Ejaz Khan. “No other nation has paid a higher price than Pakistan.”

He lauded the prime minister’s firm condemnation of the Jaffar Express hijacking incident, which claimed dozens of lives in March, allegedly orchestrated by foreign elements aiming to disrupt national peace and derail projects like CPEC.

“SCO must take collective steps to support Pakistan’s post-terrorism reconstruction and to strengthen joint security mechanisms against such threats,” Dr. Ejaz emphasized.

Experts unanimously agree that the summit reinforced Pakistan’s position as a key player in regional diplomacy and economic integration. Ambassador Manzoorul Haq traced the SCO’s evolution from the Shanghai Five in 1996 to its current status with Pakistan becoming a full member in 2017 after a successful observer role.

They noted that the summit served as a platform for member states to align on security, energy corridors, climate cooperation, and trade facilitation, all of which are critical to regional prosperity.

“The SCO has emerged as a pillar of regional stability and economic collaboration,” said Dr. Hilali. “PM Shehbaz’s speech provided a roadmap for a more cooperative and peaceful South and Central Asia.”

As the SCO continues to expand its influence, stakeholders believe Pakistan’s proactive engagement and visionary leadership at the summit have set the tone for its future role as both a regional stabilizer and a global bridge between East and West.