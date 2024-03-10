PM increases Ramazan Package to Rs12.5bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has increased the volume of Ramazan Package from Rs7.5 billon to Rs 12.5 billon, besides directed for enhancing its outreach in the country to facilitate the masses during the upcoming holy month.

Along with Utility Stores and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), mobile units would provide edible items at subsidized rates, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

In the initial phase, a total of 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centers were being established.

The prime minister desired that maximum relief should be extended to the poor people.

During the month of Ramazan, the masses would be provided different edible items at lesser rates compared to market rates.

Besides, designated places, trucks would supply food stuff to different places and GPS technology would be used for this purpose.

A video would be released for use of mobile app. A dashboard would be created to supervise sale of mobile flour with the help of digital technology.

On March 7, the prime minister had announced Rs7.5 billion subsidized Ramzan package.

A total of 39.6 million people would be provided food items during the holy month of Ramazan at subsidized 30 percent rates.

The items under BISP included, flour, rice, pulses, ghee, sugar, syrup and milk.

The subsidy on flour would be Rs77 per kg and on ghee Rs100 respectively.