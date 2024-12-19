Open Menu

PM Increases Supply Of Laptops To Balochistan Students From 14% To 18 %: Rana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PM increases supply of laptops to Balochistan students from 14% to 18 %: Rana

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Shari enhanced the supply of laptops to students of public sector universities of Balochistan from 14 percent to 18 percent for interest of province students.

He expressed these views while addressing at the 20th convocation ceremony of BUITEMS as guest.

Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif is taking special interest in the development and progress of Balochistan.

He said that on the recommendation of Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, the Prime Minister increased the supply of laptops to students of public sector universities of Balochistan from 14 percent to 18 percent.

He said that furthermore, 3,000 internships were allocated for students of the Balochistan.

The Governor Balochistan thanked the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Chairman Rana Mashhood for their efforts in promoting education and development in Balochistan.

