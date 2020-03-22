UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Informs Nation About Steps Against Coronavirus: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had comprehensively briefed the nation regarding practical steps being taken by the government to fight and curb coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to ptv, she urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures to contain the spread of the pandemic just like China did.

She said the prime minister had asked the nation to adopt preventive measures, urging them to cooperate with the government and go into self-lockdown to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

She asked media to play a responsible role in creating awareness among people regarding the disease.

She said no decision had been made to lockdown the country and it would be decided later.

Firdous said people should avoid hand shacks and maintain social distancing to protect themselves.

Every individual, especially religious clerks and scholars, should play his role to educate the masses for taking precautionary measures to cope with the deadly disease, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was facilitating the masses and making all out efforts to fight against coronavirus.

