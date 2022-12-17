PM inquires after health of Firdous Jamal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned veteran television artist Firdous Jamal and inquired after his health.

The prime minister sought details about his health and medical treatment.

He assured the television and film star of full cooperation in his medical treatment.

Talking to Firdous, the PM said the whole nation was praying for his health and all possible efforts would be made for his treatment.

Firdous Jamal thanked the PM for his support and assurance of treatment.

Firdous was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment at a private hospital.