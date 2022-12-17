UrduPoint.com

PM Inquires After Health Of Firdous Jamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 09:49 PM

PM inquires after health of Firdous Jamal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned veteran television artist Firdous Jamal and inquired after his health.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned veteran television artist Firdous Jamal and inquired after his health.

The prime minister sought details about his health and medical treatment.

He assured the television and film star of full cooperation in his medical treatment.

Talking to Firdous, the PM said the whole nation was praying for his health and all possible efforts would be made for his treatment.

Firdous Jamal thanked the PM for his support and assurance of treatment.

Firdous was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Film And Movies Firdous Jamal Cancer TV All

Recent Stories

Edinburgh edge Castres as Exeter gore Bulls in Cha ..

Edinburgh edge Castres as Exeter gore Bulls in Champions Cup

2 minutes ago
 Peru president refuses to quit, demands Congress s ..

Peru president refuses to quit, demands Congress speed up election

2 minutes ago
 Bulgaria's Socialist Party Urges President to Veto ..

Bulgaria's Socialist Party Urges President to Veto Decision to Send Arms to Kiev ..

2 minutes ago
 10 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to remember Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on his ..

Kashmiris to remember Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on his 54th death anniversary on Sun ..

32 minutes ago
 IGFC, North felicitates Christian community on Chr ..

IGFC, North felicitates Christian community on Christmas

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.