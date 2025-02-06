PM Inquires After Health Of Maulana Fazlur Rehman
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited the residence of Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and inquired after his health.
The prime minister prayed for his health.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked the prime minister for his visit and best wishes.
During the meeting, they discussed national and political issues.
Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.
