PM inquires after health of PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for early recovery of the veteran politician during a telephonic conversation with his son MNA Chaudhry Shafey Hussain.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan inquired after the health of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who was admitted to hospital in Lahore yesterday.

Earlier in the day, the PML-Q President was shifted to the hospital for treatment of chest infection. According to MNA Moonis Elahi, his condition is stable.