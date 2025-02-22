PM Inquires After Health Of Senior Journalist Altaf Hussain
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday inquired after health of senior journalist and editor of urdu Digest Altaf Hussain.
He spoke to the ailing journalist over phone and prayed for his early recovery.
He instructed a team of medical experts to provide best medical facilities to Altaf Hussain.
