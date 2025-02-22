Open Menu

PM Inquires After Health Of Senior Journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM

PM inquires after health of senior journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday inquired after the health of senior journalist and editor of urdu Digest Altaf Hassan Qureshi.

The prime minister spoke to the ailing journalist over phone and prayed for his early recovery.

He instructed a team of medical experts to provide best medical facilities to Altaf Hassan Qureshi.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

46 minutes ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

2 hours ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

3 hours ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

3 hours ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

3 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

3 hours ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

3 hours ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan