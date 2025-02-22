PM inquires after health of senior journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday inquired after the health of senior journalist and editor of urdu Digest Altaf Hassan Qureshi.

The prime minister spoke to the ailing journalist over phone and prayed for his early recovery.

He instructed a team of medical experts to provide best medical facilities to Altaf Hassan Qureshi.