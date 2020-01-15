UrduPoint.com
PM Inquires After Injured As Death Toll Rises Due To Severe Cold Weather In AJK

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:22 PM

PM inquires after injured as death toll rises due to severe cold weather in AJK  

AJK Chief Secretary briefed the PM about the damages caused by the continuous snow falling and avalanches in the state and what relief efforts were being made for the affectees .

MUZZAFARABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and other others where death toll crossed 100 due to severe cold weather here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the affected areas and examined the preparation efforts in cold-stricken areas.

During his visit to Muzaffarabad, Chief Secretary AJK briefed him about relief efforts in the state. Military officials were present there during his visit. The Chief Secretary briefed the PM that continuous snowfalling and avalanches in the region damaged the houses and caused deaths. He said the relief efforts were continued to provide support to the local people.

Later, he also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad. On this moment, the hospital was cordoned off and media personnel were not allowed entry while the prime minister conducted his tour.

More than 100 people died and several others injured in severe cold in various parts of the country here on Wednesday. Heavy snowfall continued to lash different parts of the country, particularly the northern parts of the country where 62 people were killed and scores of others were injured due to land sliding and avalanche over fifteen villages in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 20 people were killed and around 40 houses were damaged in Balochistan during the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 21 in Neelum Valley and several others are still missing while 42 others who fell injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Around 50 houses were destroyed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the reports said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other Federal governments to start relief efforts for affectees of severe cold weather in Azad Kashmir and other areas.

Taking to Twitter, PM said that he directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other federal ministries to work for the affectees of severe cold weather and provide them relief.

The Metrological department forecast more severe weather during the ongoing week.

Met Office has issued a warning statement saying: “Risk of closure of inter cities connecting roads due to heavy snowfall and rains in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Skardu on Monday(Night). Heavy rains may trigger landslides and Avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara districts.”

Pakistan Metrological Department forecast rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. It also forecast heavy snowfall ini Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelu Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts of the country from Sunday to Monday. Galiyat and Murree may also received heavy snowfall during the period.

