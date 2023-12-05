PM Inspection Commission stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A team of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission on Tuesday inspected the delayed project of installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) plant at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and stressed for the completion of work before December 20.

The PMIC’s visit took place in wake of the deep concerns expressed by the prime minister over the unwarranted delay in completion of the PSDP projects including “Replace and Upgradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipments and Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad”.

Following dissatisfaction on the reports from Ministry of Housing and Works and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the matter had been referred to the PMIC for effective supervision, said a press release.

The inspection team that visited the project, comprised PMIC Member Zahir Shah and Co-opted Member Safdar Ali, Director Muhammad Saleh Narejo and Assistant Director Ahmed Waseem.

The team inspected the ongoing work of the HVAC regarding installation of the centrally air conditioning system in the whole buildings of the hospital.

PMIC Chairman Brigadier (Retired) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha had assigned the task to the inquiry team headed by Zahir Shah for vigorously persuading the project and ensure its completion at the earliest.

The PIMS administration, the officers of Public Works Department and contractors were present during the inspection.

The team observed the progress made by the contractors and PWD in the light of directions issued in the team’s visit on November 24 and subsequent meeting held at PMIC on December 4.

The meeting had also discussed the progress report with representatives of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ministry of Housing and Works, Pak PWD, PIMS and the contractor.

Directions were given during the visit for speedy and effective completion of the project with deadlines which has been significantly delayed.

The PMIC team stressed for completion of the project before December 20, 2023.

The PMIC chairman will visit the project on December 15. A progress report will also be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.