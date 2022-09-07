UrduPoint.com

PM Inspects Under Construction Sagu Bridge

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PM inspects under construction Sagu bridge

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday inspected pace of work on Sagu bridge and appreciated the relevant authorities for the pace work on the project.

The Prime Minister visited its different sections and reviewed pace of work there.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Central Ameer of Jamait Ulema islam, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood and Prime Minister Adviser Engr Amir Muqam also accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was told that work on the project was in full swing and the bridge would be opened for traffic soon.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated Pakistan Army's role in completion of communication and roads infrastructure projects in the flood hit areas.

The Prime Minister also waved to floods victims accommodated in tents there.

The bridge was washed away by the recent flash floods in D I Khan.

It was the second visit of the Prime Minister to D I Khan after the recent flood besides visited Tank, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat and Kohistan where he personally inspected rescue and relief operations.

