PM intends to provide maximum facilities for ease of doing business: Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) -:Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka has said that despite of coronavirus lockdown, GDP of Faisalabad was expected to grow from 1.3 to 2.2 percent.

He was addressing a virtual discussion on Local Economic Development (LED) of Faisalabad organized by the Urban Unit of Punjab Government in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

This online video session was attended Sana Naz of United Nations Development Program, Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Shoail Kahawaja, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam Khan, Vice President Bilal Waheed Sheikh, Executive Member Rana Saeed Iqbal, Chaudhary Amnat, Director Office of the Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Dr. Zaheer Ahmad, Ghulum Moye-ud-Din, Khadija Munir, Zafar Iqbal, Zia Banday and Muhammad Azam.

Kamoka said: "Faisalabad has a huge potential to grow with good pace, but in order to supplement developmental efforts, various local organizations should work in complete harmony.

" He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intend to provide maximum facilities for the ease of doing business.

He said that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was pouring in, while local businessmen were also ready to invest.

Faizullah Kamoka said that people of Faisalabad had reposed full confidence in the PTI leadership.

He said that Faisalabad was contributing its due role in the development of Pakistan.

President FCCI said that Faisalabad was probably the only city of Pakistan which had made tremendous progress.

He said that this city was earning foreign exchange in addition to providing jobs to the millions of workers. "Similarly Faisalabad also stands second in revenue generation", he said.

Earlier, Zia Bhandy of Urban Unit gave a detailed presentation on Local Economic Development of Faisalabad.