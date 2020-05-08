UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Intends To Provide Maximum Facilities For Ease Of Doing Business: Kamoka

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:27 PM

PM intends to provide maximum facilities for ease of doing business: Kamoka

Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka has said that despite of coronavirus lockdown, GDP of Faisalabad was expected to grow from 1.3 to 2.2 percent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) -:Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka has said that despite of coronavirus lockdown, GDP of Faisalabad was expected to grow from 1.3 to 2.2 percent.

He was addressing a virtual discussion on Local Economic Development (LED) of Faisalabad organized by the Urban Unit of Punjab Government in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

This online video session was attended Sana Naz of United Nations Development Program, Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Shoail Kahawaja, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam Khan, Vice President Bilal Waheed Sheikh, Executive Member Rana Saeed Iqbal, Chaudhary Amnat, Director Office of the Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Dr. Zaheer Ahmad, Ghulum Moye-ud-Din, Khadija Munir, Zafar Iqbal, Zia Banday and Muhammad Azam.

Kamoka said: "Faisalabad has a huge potential to grow with good pace, but in order to supplement developmental efforts, various local organizations should work in complete harmony.

" He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intend to provide maximum facilities for the ease of doing business.

He said that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was pouring in, while local businessmen were also ready to invest.

Faizullah Kamoka said that people of Faisalabad had reposed full confidence in the PTI leadership.

He said that Faisalabad was contributing its due role in the development of Pakistan.

President FCCI said that Faisalabad was probably the only city of Pakistan which had made tremendous progress.

He said that this city was earning foreign exchange in addition to providing jobs to the millions of workers. "Similarly Faisalabad also stands second in revenue generation", he said.

Earlier, Zia Bhandy of Urban Unit gave a detailed presentation on Local Economic Development of Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Exchange Business Government Of Punjab Progress Chamber Undp Commerce From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

14 minutes ago

Agri scientists should come up to fight locust att ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

1 minute ago

Six more Islamabad High Court employees' reports f ..

1 minute ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Sports Society la ..

1 minute ago

A doctor, 8 others diagnosed Corona positive in Gh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.