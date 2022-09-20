PM interacts with world leaders, former UK PMs, opposition leader, Mayor of London

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday here interacted with world leaders, United Kingdom's former prime ministers and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by the British Foreign Secretary.

The British Foreign Secretary hosted the reception at Church House in honor of the foreign guests participating in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Prime Minister Sharif interacted with former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson. He also exchanged views with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the opposition Labour Party.

The prime minister also had conversations with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Speaker of House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Deputy Prime Minister UK Therese Coffey MP, King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlüt Çavusoglu.