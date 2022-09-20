UrduPoint.com

PM Interacts With World Leaders, Former UK PMs, Opposition Leader, Mayor Of London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 01:00 AM

PM interacts with world leaders, former UK PMs, opposition leader, Mayor of London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday here interacted with world leaders, United Kingdom's former prime ministers and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by the British Foreign Secretary.

The British Foreign Secretary hosted the reception at Church House in honor of the foreign guests participating in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Prime Minister Sharif interacted with former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson. He also exchanged views with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the opposition Labour Party.

The prime minister also had conversations with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Speaker of House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Deputy Prime Minister UK Therese Coffey MP, King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlüt Çavusoglu.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Oman Sadiq Khan London United Kingdom Rwanda Malaysia David Cameron Church Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

40 minutes ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

40 minutes ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

40 minutes ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

40 minutes ago
 Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' ..

Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' for Enhancing EU-Latin Americ ..

54 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.