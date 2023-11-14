Open Menu

PM, Interim KP Chief Minister Discuss General Election, Provincial Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Interim Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, retired Justice Arshad Hussain called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming general election and administrative matters of the province.

The prime minister emphasized the constitutional role of the interim chief minister in assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in a free and fair manner across the province.

He felicitated the chief minister on the assumption of his office and expressed best wishes for his assignment.

The meeting also discussed the law and order situation in the province and the control of smuggling.

