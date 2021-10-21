PM, Interior minister discuss law and order, politcal situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed law and order and political situation in the country.

The meeting also discussed in detail the situation in Afghanistan.

The Interior Minister also focused on the progress of ongoing developmentprojects in Rawalpindi, especially the Nullah Leh project.