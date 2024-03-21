PM, Interior Minister Discuss Matters Related To Security, PCB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held meeting with Federal Minister for Interior, Anti-Narcotics and Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held meeting with Federal Minister for Interior, Anti-Narcotics and Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
During the meeting, they discussed matters related to ministries of Interior, Anti-Narcotics, national security and Pakistan Cricket Board.
The minister informed the prime minister about the task given to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for stopping theft of electricity in the country.
He also briefed the prime minister about the proposed reforms and restructuring plan of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Counter Terrorism Authority.
The PM said strict action should be taken against the power thieves and no leniency should be shown to them.
They also discussed the overall political situation in the country.
Recent Stories
Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment
Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body near Bahawal Chowk
Methane experts urge cuts to meet climate targets
Distinguished AJK Police officer to receive prestigious civil award
Sindh Govt decides to draft policy for utilizing Thar's Coal for gasification
US surgeons transplant pig kidney to live patient in world first
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri
Pakistan day rally taken out in Kamber-Shahdadkot
North Korea says can't host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief
New cafe in Manhattan staffed by neurodivergent workers
Traffic jams before Iftar became matter of serious concern: Citizens
IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body near Bahawal Chowk4 minutes ago
-
Distinguished AJK Police officer to receive prestigious civil award6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to draft policy for utilizing Thar's Coal for gasification6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day rally taken out in Kamber-Shahdadkot6 minutes ago
-
Traffic jams before Iftar became matter of serious concern: Citizens6 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder32 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children32 minutes ago
-
Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments32 minutes ago
-
Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
LPG distributors association protests against FIRs, heavy fines32 minutes ago