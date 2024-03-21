Open Menu

March 21, 2024

PM, Interior Minister discuss matters related to security, PCB

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held meeting with Federal Minister for Interior, Anti-Narcotics and Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held meeting with Federal Minister for Interior, Anti-Narcotics and Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the meeting, they discussed matters related to ministries of Interior, Anti-Narcotics, national security and Pakistan Cricket Board.

The minister informed the prime minister about the task given to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for stopping theft of electricity in the country.

He also briefed the prime minister about the proposed reforms and restructuring plan of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Counter Terrorism Authority.

The PM said strict action should be taken against the power thieves and no leniency should be shown to them.

They also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

