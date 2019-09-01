UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Internationalized Kashmir Issue Through Strong Diplomacy: Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:10 PM

PM internationalized Kashmir issue through strong diplomacy: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has said Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized Kashmir issue for grabbing the attention of international community to pressurize India to stop its tyranny against oppressed Kashmiris.

"Kashmir dispute was a flash point between Pakistan and India. We wanted to resolve the issue peacefully to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiri people," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said due to strong diplomacy of Imran Khan, the first time United Nation Security Council (UNSC) called a session on Kashmir issue while Human Rights Commission (HRC) had presented its report over gruesome atrocities and gross human right violation in the Indian Held Kashmir.

He said the whole nation, government and armed forces were stood up with people of Kashmir in this difficult situation and supporting their indigenous movement by diplomatically and politically.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistani leadership would stage protest outside the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) during the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Imran Khan was exposing Modi's fascist and extremist mindset at every available forum, he added.

He said Pakistan was observing Solidarity Day to highlight Indian brutalities and barbarism on oppressed Kashmiri people internationally.

Replying to a question, the minister said the foreign policy of the present government was much better than the previous governments.

The opposition parties were doing politics on Kashmir issue to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to halt accountability process but they would fail in do so, he added.

/778

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Narendra Modi Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

26 minutes ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

41 minutes ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil ..

2 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.