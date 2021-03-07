UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Introduces High Standard Of Morality In Country's Politics: Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

PM introduces high standard of morality in country's politics: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced a high standard of morality and parliamentary values in country's politics.

He said this while commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz media talk here.

He said that performance of the incumbent government could not be camouflaged through negative propaganda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that PDM could not stop Prime Minister Imran Khan his determination and sincere efforts to eliminate corruption from the country.

Prudent economic policies of PM Imran Khan were yielding positive results, he added.

He said that Bilawal and Hamza who were enjoying hereditary politics were making efforts to protect the corruption of their fathers.

