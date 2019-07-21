UrduPoint.com
PM Invited US Businessmen, Investors To Benefit From Economic Opportunities Afforded

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited US businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan's strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.He said this during a meeting with US investors delegation led by Javed Anwar in Washington DC on Sunday.

The investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism.Javed Anwar is an efective member of Democratic party and also played a leading role in formation of Pakisan Congress Foundation caucus.

Meanwhile,Texas based leading Pakistani businessman and high ranking influential member of the democratic party Tahir Javed also called on Prime Minister Imran at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

