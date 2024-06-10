Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to increase its investment in Pakistan's tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to increase its investment in Pakistan's tourism sector.

He extended the invitation in a meeting with Chairperson Executive Committee of Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development Prince Rahim Aha Khan, who called on him along with a five-member delegation.

The prime minister also congratulated Prince Rahim Aga Khan on receiving the Nishan-e-Pakistan Award from the Government of Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to Prince Rahim Aga Khan for establishing various social welfare projects in less developed and remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

He said setting up of various welfare projects in Pakistan's education, health, agriculture, tourism, IT and other sectors was commendable.

The establishment of a software technology park and solar power plants organized by the Aga Khan Development Network in Hunza were also highly commendable, the prime minister said.

He also expressed his appreciation for the establishment of the microfinance banking center of Habib Bank Limited in Gilgit under the auspices of Aga Khan Development Network.