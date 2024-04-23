Open Menu

PM Invites Australian Companies To Share Expertise With Pakistani Entrepreneurs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Australian companies and experts to share their expertise and best practices with Pakistani counterparts.

He was talking to High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins who paid a courtesy call on him at the PM House.

The prime minister said both Pakistan and Australia enjoyed friendly and cordial ties. He expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, saying Pakistan was keen to enhance cooperation in agriculture, livestock, mining etc.

The prime minister also acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in Australia, including a significant number of students.

The high commissioner reaffirmed the desire of the Australian side to strengthen its ties with Pakistan and assured the prime minister of his cooperation.

He also briefed the prime minister on some of the upcoming bilateral engagements, including visits of senior Australian defence officials to Pakistan.

While noting the priority areas indicated by the prime minister, the high commissioner also expressed interest in strengthening sports and cultural cooperation, particularly in cricket and hockey.

He also praised the valiant efforts of Pakistani security guards whose bravery saved many lives during the recent stabbing attacks in Sydney. One Pakistani security guard lost his life while another was injured during the attack in which five women were killed.

