PM Invites Australian Companies To Share Expertise With Pakistani Entrepreneurs
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Australian companies and experts to share their expertise and best practices with Pakistani counterparts.
He was talking to High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins who paid a courtesy call on him at the PM House.
The prime minister said both Pakistan and Australia enjoyed friendly and cordial ties. He expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, saying Pakistan was keen to enhance cooperation in agriculture, livestock, mining etc.
The prime minister also acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in Australia, including a significant number of students.
The high commissioner reaffirmed the desire of the Australian side to strengthen its ties with Pakistan and assured the prime minister of his cooperation.
He also briefed the prime minister on some of the upcoming bilateral engagements, including visits of senior Australian defence officials to Pakistan.
While noting the priority areas indicated by the prime minister, the high commissioner also expressed interest in strengthening sports and cultural cooperation, particularly in cricket and hockey.
He also praised the valiant efforts of Pakistani security guards whose bravery saved many lives during the recent stabbing attacks in Sydney. One Pakistani security guard lost his life while another was injured during the attack in which five women were killed.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration fixes price for roti, naan to facilitate people3 minutes ago
-
12.5 million used Saudi Arabia’s airports via 86,000 flights in Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
Submissions open for Pakistani media to apply for China's 2nd Silk Road Global News Award3 minutes ago
-
Two held, betel nuts, gutka/mawa seized3 minutes ago
-
World confidence for investment in Pakistan enhanced after PML-N govt3 minutes ago
-
Capacity of rescue teams be increased for quality services to tourists: Advisor Tourism13 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Flora Festival13 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to make Agriculture ideal Dept23 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections over default23 minutes ago
-
Sindh University hosts symposium to combat violence against women, children33 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's lawmakers call for development initiatives in province33 minutes ago