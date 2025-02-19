Open Menu

PM Invites Bahrain's Businessmen To Invest In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PM invites Bahrain's businessmen to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited the businessmen of Bahrain to tap the huge potential of business activities in Pakistan and invest in various sectors.

He also stressed to further increase the trade volume of the two countries.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam which called on him here at the PM House.

He emphasized that exchange of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries was important to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

"The brotherly relations of Pakistan and Bahrain are very strong and based on the shared beliefs, history and culture," the prime minister said.

He highlighted that the Pakistanis living in Bahrain were rendering key services in the country.

He also stressed that Pakistan, Bahrain, and the entire Muslim Ummah should intensify the relief efforts for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior government officers were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

48 seconds ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

17 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

31 minutes ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

1 hour ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

1 hour ago
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

2 hours ago
 Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

3 hours ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

3 hours ago
 Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisi ..

Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace

3 hours ago
 Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in Ja ..

Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan