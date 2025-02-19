(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited the businessmen of Bahrain to tap the huge potential of business activities in Pakistan and invest in various sectors.

He also stressed to further increase the trade volume of the two countries.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam which called on him here at the PM House.

He emphasized that exchange of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries was important to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

"The brotherly relations of Pakistan and Bahrain are very strong and based on the shared beliefs, history and culture," the prime minister said.

He highlighted that the Pakistanis living in Bahrain were rendering key services in the country.

He also stressed that Pakistan, Bahrain, and the entire Muslim Ummah should intensify the relief efforts for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior government officers were present on the occasion.