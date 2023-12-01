(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday met Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte wherein he invited the Dutch firms to invest in agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy sectors of Pakistan.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of COP 28, they appreciated the celebrations held in Islamabad and The Hague to mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

This was the second meeting of both leaders after the one held in New York, United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, including situation in Afghanistan.

They also discussed the evolving human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored that Pakistan and the Netherlands should work together bilaterally as well as through the European Union on matters of mutual interest.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of concrete outcome on climate action and referred to Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities despite being one of the lowest carbons emitters.

Prime Minister Kakar invited the Dutch prime minister to visit Pakistan.