PM invites French companies to invest in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stresses the need to focus on attracting and retaining top talent, which is vital for attracting and retaining investments in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited the French companies to invest in Pakistan.

He was talking to Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicolas Galey who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and France should work together to enhance cooperation in trade and investment. He welcomed French side's initiative to bring corporate leaders from top French companies on a visit to Pakistan soon.

The Prime Minister shared that stabilization of the economy is topmost agenda of the government.

Highlighting the friendly and cordial ties between Pakistan and France, Shehbaz Sharif said although the relationship has undergone a difficult phase a few years ago, the two countries are now working together to further strengthen their cooperation.

The Ambassador handed over a congratulatory letter from French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, addressed to the Prime Minister on his re-election.

The Prime Minister thanked the French leadership for the message of greetings.

He fondly recalled his numerous interactions with French President Emmanuel Macron and lauded his valuable contribution through virtual participation at the Geneva Conference on Resilient Pakistan in January last year.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Macron to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

The situation in Gaza also came under discussion and the Prime Minister appreciated French peace efforts in the region.

The situation in Afghanistan was also discussed.

The French Ambassador briefed the Prime Minister on the latest developments on the bilateral front.

He said a French delegation is expected to visit Pakistan for discussions on bilateral cooperation and France is keen to work closely with Pakistan at multilateral fora including the United Nations.

In another development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to focus on attracting and retaining top talent, which is vital for attracting and retaining investments in the country.

He was chairing an important meeting on ways and means to create a capable workforce, which is able to deliver government's policy programme effectively, and also is founded on the principles of impartiality and recruitment on merit.

He said new initiatives to attract and retain top talent will be rolled out to secure Pakistan's success.

He said Pakistan must build a world-class talent pool because this is an age where talent makes all the difference to a nation's success.-

Shehbaz Sharif also appointed a committee under the

Chairmanship of Finance Minister to seek and firm up propositions in the policy to enhance and clarify the work pass framework currently in vogue in ministries.

He added that it would better support Pakistan's need for talent with the directions to submit its findings at the earliest.