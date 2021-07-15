PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conference on Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan will organization international conference on Afghanistan soon to find out the best solution for peace in the neighboring country.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and invited him to an international conference on Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister, according to the reports, talked to Hamid Karzai on telephone call.

Pakistan is organizing International conference on Afghanistan soon.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary confirmed the development.

He wrote: “the Prime Minister reassured Mr Karzai that Pakistan will make all out efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan,”.

A Day earlier, Afghan Taliban captured Chaman border crossing with Pakistan from Afghan side and erected their flag. So far, 85 per cent area of Afghanistan has come under control of Taliban, and now they are eyeing Kabul—the capital of Afghanistan. According to the reports, overnight gunfight was heard near Chamman border crossing in Afghanistan but no injured was brought to Chaman for treatment.

The situation has turned tense after US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.