Open Menu

PM Invites ‘heroes’ From GB Who Saved Human Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PM invites ‘heroes’ from GB who saved human lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has invited 'three heroes' from Gilgit Baltistan who had saved about 300 human lives by providing timely information about the impacts of glacial burst or glacial lake outburst flood (glof) in Ghizer district.

“Wasiyat Khan, Ansar and Muhammad Khan have been invited to Islamabad upon the prime minister’s directive”, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

The prime minister would present special awards to these three personalities in recognition of their role for conveying prior information about the glof in Ghizer district, thus saving hundreds of lives of the residents.

The prime minister observed that Wasiyat Khan, Ansar and Muhammad Khan were the heroes of the nation as they set an exemplary precedent of responsibility.

He, along with entire nation, felt pride over Gilgit Baltistan heroes, he added.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

7 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

15 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

16 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

17 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

17 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan