PM invites ‘heroes’ from GB who saved human lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has invited 'three heroes' from Gilgit Baltistan who had saved about 300 human lives by providing timely information about the impacts of glacial burst or glacial lake outburst flood (glof) in Ghizer district.

“Wasiyat Khan, Ansar and Muhammad Khan have been invited to Islamabad upon the prime minister’s directive”, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

The prime minister would present special awards to these three personalities in recognition of their role for conveying prior information about the glof in Ghizer district, thus saving hundreds of lives of the residents.

The prime minister observed that Wasiyat Khan, Ansar and Muhammad Khan were the heroes of the nation as they set an exemplary precedent of responsibility.

He, along with entire nation, felt pride over Gilgit Baltistan heroes, he added.