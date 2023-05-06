ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended an invitation to King Charles to visit Pakistan.

"The Honourable Prime Minister met King Charles on Friday night at the Event and offered him felicitations on behalf of the people of Pakistan on his coronation," the minister said in a tweet.

"He also extended an invitation to King Charles to visit Pakistan. King Charles recalled his previous visit to Pakistan in his conversation with the Prime Minister," she added.