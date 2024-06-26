Open Menu

PM Invites Opposition To Hold Dialogue For Country's Betterment

Published June 26, 2024

PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited the opposition political parties to join heads for a dialogue to discuss the ways to take country ahead.

"Let us sit together to take the country ahead. Let us talk for the betterment of the country. There is no other way forward," the prime minister said addressing the National Assembly here.

He recalled that in the past too, he had invited the political parties to evolve a consensus on a Charter of Economy but that idea was ridiculed just for political point scoring.

The prime minister also recounted his ordeal of facing victimization and that he was in jail when his mother passed away.

He said that despite being a cancer survivor and with a backbone issue, he used to be taken to courts on the ordinary prison van just to exacerbate the condition, but he never complained.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that other PML-N leaders also faced humiliating treatment despite being the under-trial prisoners.

But he said, having faced all the victimization, he would never desire his political adversaries to face a similar situation.

