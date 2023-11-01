Open Menu

PM Invites Rwanda To Open Diplomatic Mission In Islamabad For Closer African Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, conveying Pakistan's desire to enhance multi-sphere ties with the African continent, invited Rwanda to establish its diplomatic mission in Islamabad

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Senate of Rwanda, led by Senate President Dr. Kalinda François-Xavier, reiterated the desire to strengthen Pakistan's ties with Africa, particularly in trade, investment, IT (information technology), agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

Pakistan has already opened its mission in Kigali in 2021, according to a PM Office news release.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the friendly and cordial relations between Pakistan and Rwanda.

Emphasizing the significance of parliamentary exchanges, Prime Minister Kakar welcomed and appreciated the first-ever visit by the President of Senate of Rwanda.

He also appreciated Rwanda’s remarkable economic growth achieved in recent years.

The President of the Senate of Rwanda expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to his delegation. They had very useful meetings with parliamentarians, government officials and private sector during their stay in Islamabad.

The Rwanda Senate delegation is on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of the Chairman, Senate of Pakistan.

