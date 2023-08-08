PM invites Saudi govt, firms to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Saudi government and companies to avail the investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, IT, energy and other sectors of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Engineer Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji who called on him, said the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would facilitate and fast-track potential investments from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, he appreciated the Kingdom's serious interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Saudi vice minister is leading a high-level delegation with members from the ministries of foreign affairs, energy, health, environment and agriculture, industry and mineral resources, investment etc.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom.

He also conveyed his greetings for the Saudi leadership and thanked Saudi Arabia for its timely financial support to Pakistan, especially during the floods and appreciated its role in helping Pakistan in its efforts to achieve macroeconomic stability.

The visit of the Saudi delegation manifests the deep interest and willingness on both sides to transform the longstanding fraternal ties into concrete and mutually rewarding economic partnership. The visit will contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between the two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding history of brotherly bilateral ties marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of mutual support.