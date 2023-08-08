Open Menu

PM Invites Saudi Govt, Firms To Avail Investment Opportunities In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 10:35 PM

PM invites Saudi govt, firms to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Saudi government and companies to avail the investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, IT, energy and other sectors of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Saudi government and companies to avail the investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, IT, energy and other sectors of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Engineer Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji who called on him, said the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would facilitate and fast-track potential investments from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, he appreciated the Kingdom's serious interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Saudi vice minister is leading a high-level delegation with members from the ministries of foreign affairs, energy, health, environment and agriculture, industry and mineral resources, investment etc.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom.

He also conveyed his greetings for the Saudi leadership and thanked Saudi Arabia for its timely financial support to Pakistan, especially during the floods and appreciated its role in helping Pakistan in its efforts to achieve macroeconomic stability.

The visit of the Saudi delegation manifests the deep interest and willingness on both sides to transform the longstanding fraternal ties into concrete and mutually rewarding economic partnership. The visit will contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between the two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding history of brotherly bilateral ties marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of mutual support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Agriculture Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia From Government Industry

Recent Stories

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 3 ..

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30+ countries

13 minutes ago
 July hottest-ever month on record globally: UN wea ..

July hottest-ever month on record globally: UN weather agency

8 minutes ago
 Two fleecing robbers overpowered by the public, ha ..

Two fleecing robbers overpowered by the public, handed over to Police

8 minutes ago
 Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any ..

Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any cause: Study

12 minutes ago
 Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived ..

Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived

12 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

12 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

17 minutes ago
 Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' ..

Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' complaints, SSP

17 minutes ago
 PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to su ..

PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to support orphan children

17 minutes ago
 171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

17 minutes ago
 Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Q ..

Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Quetta

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan