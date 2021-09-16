PM invites Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on-two day official visit of Tajikistan to attend SCO summit has said that increased trade will benefit both the countries.

Dushanbe: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan, assuring to extend full facilitation to them.

Addressing Pakistan Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe on Thursday, he noted that increased trade will benefit both the countries.

He said our current trade of eighty million Dollars is minuscule and there is a lot of potential to bolster it. He said Pakistan is a big market of two hundred and thirty million people.

The Prime Minister said the objective of this Business Forum is to have interaction between the business communities of Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said some sixty seven companies from Pakistan are attending this event.

Imran Khan said CASA 1000 project will be expedited so that we can benefit from Tajikistan's clean and cheap energy.

The Prime Minister stressed that peace in Afghanistan is important for better connectivity and trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said both Pakistan and Tajikistan will be trying everything for peace and inclusive government in Afghanistan.

PM's meeting with President of Belarus:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met in Tajikistan on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relationship in diverse fields.

The meeting, held on the side lines of 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit, focused on closed collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Belarus enjoy cordial relations based on a common approach on issues of regional and international importance.

Connecting CPEC with Central Asian States:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan desires to connect CPEC with Central Asian States as per the economic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Dushanbe on Thursday, he said we have been stressing on the inclusion of Central Asian states even before the current situation in Afghanistan.

He said connecting all Central Asian States with rail and road network will enhance connectivity in the region.

The Minister hoped that situation in Afghanistan will be better. He said that the international cooperation with the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan will benefit the entire world.